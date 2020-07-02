What do Analysts Say about Navient Corporation(NASDAQ:NAVI): MongoDB, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDB)

Navient Corporation (NAVI) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navient Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navient Corporation as 272 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navient Corporation is 245 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 293 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 296 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NAVI to be -35.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.13%. For the next 5 years, Navient Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.05% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navient Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.02%, where Monthly Performance is -12.09%, Quarterly performance is -1.43%, 6 Months performance is -49.49% and yearly performance percentage is -49.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.90% and Monthly Volatility of 6.32%.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) will report its next earnings on Jun 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 48%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MongoDB, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MDB to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, MongoDB, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -129.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MongoDB, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.02%, where Monthly Performance is -2.61%, Quarterly performance is 81.37%, 6 Months performance is 73.83% and yearly performance percentage is 48.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 73.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.75% and Monthly Volatility of 5.05%.