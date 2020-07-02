What are analysts Suggestions on GCP Applied Technologies Inc.(NYSE:GCP): FS Investment Corporation(NYSE:FSIC)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. as 181.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 181.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 181.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 262.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GCP to be -121.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -85.71%. For the next 5 years, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is expecting Growth of 202.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -74.07% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 256.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.09%, where Monthly Performance is -7.35%, Quarterly performance is 15.93%, 6 Months performance is -19.55% and yearly performance percentage is -20.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.60% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.