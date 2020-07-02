What are analysts Suggestions on Extended Stay America, Inc.(NASDAQ:STAY): Twilio Inc.(NYSE:TWLO)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Extended Stay America, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Extended Stay America, Inc. as 225.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Extended Stay America, Inc. is 181.54 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 255.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 323.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STAY to be -112.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -72.73%. For the next 5 years, Extended Stay America, Inc. is expecting Growth of 213.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -80% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 42.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Extended Stay America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.95%, where Monthly Performance is -1.96%, Quarterly performance is 67.3%, 6 Months performance is -22.54% and yearly performance percentage is -32.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.73% and Monthly Volatility of 4.12%.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 154.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twilio Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Twilio Inc. as 367.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Twilio Inc. is 363.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 372 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 275.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWLO to be -400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -333.33%. For the next 5 years, Twilio Inc. is expecting Growth of 233.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -168.75% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1133.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twilio Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.35%, where Monthly Performance is 12.94%, Quarterly performance is 168.19%, 6 Months performance is 131.76% and yearly performance percentage is 65.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 131.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.62% and Monthly Volatility of 5.05%.