what are Analysts report about Marriott International(NASDAQ:MAR): BGC Partners, Inc.(NASDAQ:BGCP)

Marriott International (MAR) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -67.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marriott International and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.77/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marriott International as 1.65 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marriott International is 836 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.3 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAR to be -128.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -85.71%. For the next 5 years, Marriott International is expecting Growth of 393.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -88.5% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 134.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marriott International currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.91%, where Monthly Performance is -9.4%, Quarterly performance is 25.26%, 6 Months performance is -42.8% and yearly performance percentage is -38.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.72% and Monthly Volatility of 5.47%.

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BGC Partners, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BGCP to be -5.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, BGC Partners, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.28% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 125.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BGC Partners, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.59%, where Monthly Performance is 0.77%, Quarterly performance is 13.85%, 6 Months performance is -55.72% and yearly performance percentage is -51.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.90% and Monthly Volatility of 7.32%.