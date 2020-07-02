Stock’s Earning Overview for BWX Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:BWXT): Aytu BioScience, Inc.(NASDAQ:AYTU)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BWX Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. as 460.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BWX Technologies, Inc. is 434.22 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 476 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 471.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BWXT to be -8.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.66%. For the next 5 years, BWX Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.87% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 608.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 73%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BWX Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1%, where Monthly Performance is -8.96%, Quarterly performance is 17.65%, 6 Months performance is -9.05% and yearly performance percentage is 9.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.07% and Monthly Volatility of 2.90%.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aytu BioScience, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aytu BioScience, Inc. as 16.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aytu BioScience, Inc. is 11.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.72 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -33.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -89.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aytu BioScience, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.37%, where Monthly Performance is -9.03%, Quarterly performance is -7.84%, 6 Months performance is 44.99% and yearly performance percentage is -24.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.50% and Monthly Volatility of 5.01%.