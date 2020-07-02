Revenue Estimates Analysis of Puma Biotechnology Inc(NASDAQ:PBYI): Alibaba Group Holding Limited(NYSE:BABA)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Puma Biotechnology Inc and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBYI to be 73.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 75%. For the next 5 years, Puma Biotechnology Inc is expecting Growth of 75.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 56.92% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -35.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -501.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -56.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Puma Biotechnology Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.5%, where Monthly Performance is -5.33%, Quarterly performance is 44.5%, 6 Months performance is 21.71% and yearly performance percentage is -16.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.70% and Monthly Volatility of 7.85%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) will report its next earnings on May 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $9.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $6.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $3.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $13.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $11.24/share and a High Estimate of $16.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 25 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited as 147.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 141.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 157.7 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 114.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BABA to be 0.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.09%. For the next 5 years, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expecting Growth of 24.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.22% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alibaba Group Holding Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.54%, where Monthly Performance is 0.76%, Quarterly performance is 15.14%, 6 Months performance is 1.82% and yearly performance percentage is 23.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 2.11%.