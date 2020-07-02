Revenue Estimates Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc.(NYSE:KKR): Kilroy Realty Corporation(NYSE:KRC)

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. as 799.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. is 539.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 779.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KKR to be -25.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.96%. For the next 5 years, KKR & Co. Inc. is expecting Growth of 33.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.56% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KKR & Co. Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.78%, where Monthly Performance is 5.15%, Quarterly performance is 40.74%, 6 Months performance is 5.76% and yearly performance percentage is 19.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.54% and Monthly Volatility of 3.87%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kilroy Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kilroy Realty Corporation as 222.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kilroy Realty Corporation is 210.28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 235.85 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 191.28 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRC to be -2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.92%. For the next 5 years, Kilroy Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.81% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kilroy Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.36%, where Monthly Performance is -0.72%, Quarterly performance is -1.81%, 6 Months performance is -29.56% and yearly performance percentage is -21.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.93% and Monthly Volatility of 4.00%.