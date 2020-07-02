Revenue Estimates Analysis of American Tower Corporation (REIT)(NYSE:AMT): Salesforce.com Inc(NYSE:CRM)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Tower Corporation (REIT) as 1.94 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is 1.9 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.89 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMT to be 1.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4%. For the next 5 years, American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expecting Growth of 10.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.99% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 62.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 54.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Tower Corporation (REIT) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.41%, where Monthly Performance is 0.68%, Quarterly performance is 28.23%, 6 Months performance is 15.48% and yearly performance percentage is 29.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.28% and Monthly Volatility of 2.90%.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) will report its next earnings on May 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Salesforce.com Inc and for the current quarter 32 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.65/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 29 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Salesforce.com Inc as 4.9 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Salesforce.com Inc is 4.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRM to be 1.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.33%. For the next 5 years, Salesforce.com Inc is expecting Growth of 17.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.67% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 53.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Salesforce.com Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.42%, where Monthly Performance is 10.14%, Quarterly performance is 43.14%, 6 Months performance is 17.98% and yearly performance percentage is 24.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.54% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.