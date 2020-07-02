Price Target Analysis of Phillips 66(NYSE:PSX): Fastenal Company(NASDAQ:FAST)

Phillips 66 (PSX) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 61.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.87/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Phillips 66 as 15.35 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Phillips 66 is 8.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.28 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 28.52 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PSX to be -106.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -73.95%. For the next 5 years, Phillips 66 is expecting Growth of 144.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -67.95% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 88.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Phillips 66 currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.26%, where Monthly Performance is -15.28%, Quarterly performance is 39.59%, 6 Months performance is -37.97% and yearly performance percentage is -27.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.67% and Monthly Volatility of 4.32%.

Fastenal Company (FAST) will report its next earnings on Jul 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fastenal Company and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fastenal Company as 1.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fastenal Company is 1.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.37 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FAST to be -2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.41%. For the next 5 years, Fastenal Company is expecting Growth of 10.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.9% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fastenal Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.04%, where Monthly Performance is 4.42%, Quarterly performance is 40.51%, 6 Months performance is 16.4% and yearly performance percentage is 33.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.66% and Monthly Volatility of 2.77%.