Price Target Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.(NYSE:HST): AVX Corporation(NYSE:AVX)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.59/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. as 164.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is 62.11 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 446.34 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.48 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HST to be -149.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -122.86%. For the next 5 years, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4311.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -101.12% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.82%, where Monthly Performance is -11.32%, Quarterly performance is 5.93%, 6 Months performance is -41.29% and yearly performance percentage is -40.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 5.32%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AVX Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AVX Corporation as 348 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AVX Corporation is 348 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 348 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 438.95 Million.