Investors Catching Stocks PQ Group Holdings Inc.(NYSE:PQG): AMC Networks Inc.(NASDAQ:AMCX)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PQ Group Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PQ Group Holdings Inc. as 359.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PQ Group Holdings Inc. is 354 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 368.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 431.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PQG to be -35.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.11%. For the next 5 years, PQ Group Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 41.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.74% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 167.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PQ Group Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.57%, where Monthly Performance is 0.08%, Quarterly performance is 22.19%, 6 Months performance is -24.04% and yearly performance percentage is -20.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.85% and Monthly Volatility of 4.39%.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMC Networks Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $1.91/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMC Networks Inc. as 630.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMC Networks Inc. is 607 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 705.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 772.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMCX to be -54.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.77%. For the next 5 years, AMC Networks Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.45% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 49.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMC Networks Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.92%, where Monthly Performance is -20.83%, Quarterly performance is 4.32%, 6 Months performance is -40.73% and yearly performance percentage is -57.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.92% and Monthly Volatility of 6.47%.