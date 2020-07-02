Investors Catching Stocks Cloud Peak Energy Inc(NYSE:CLD): Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.(NYSE:DO)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.9/share and a High Estimate of $-0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. as 223.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is 208.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 243.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 216.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DO to be 29.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.9%. For the next 5 years, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is expecting Growth of -2.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.82% per annum.