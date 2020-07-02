Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Tallgrass Energy, LP(NYSE:TGE): Huntsman Corporation(NYSE:HUN)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tallgrass Energy, LP and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tallgrass Energy, LP as 205.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tallgrass Energy, LP is 205.92 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 205.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 239.35 Million.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 52.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Huntsman Corporation as 1.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Huntsman Corporation is 835 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.27 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUN to be -130.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -87.8%. For the next 5 years, Huntsman Corporation is expecting Growth of 355.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -81.05% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Huntsman Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.51%, where Monthly Performance is -7.42%, Quarterly performance is 31.03%, 6 Months performance is -27.65% and yearly performance percentage is -14.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.10% and Monthly Volatility of 3.72%.