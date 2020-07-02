Analysts showing optimistic trends for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(NYSE:TMO): Pretium Resources, Inc.(NYSE:PVG)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.89/share and a High Estimate of $2.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc as 5.82 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is 5.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.3 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TMO to be -18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.34%. For the next 5 years, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is expecting Growth of 15.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.64% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.39%, where Monthly Performance is 2.76%, Quarterly performance is 30.73%, 6 Months performance is 10.74% and yearly performance percentage is 19.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.33%.

Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pretium Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PVG to be 55.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 27.78%. For the next 5 years, Pretium Resources, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.64% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pretium Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.36%, where Monthly Performance is -3.82%, Quarterly performance is 35.62%, 6 Months performance is -25.43% and yearly performance percentage is -18.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.87% and Monthly Volatility of 4.69%.