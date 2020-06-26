Revenue Estimates Analysis of RELX PLC(NYSE:RELX): Cincinnati Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:CINF)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RELX PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RELX PLC, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 838.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 68.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RELX PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.94%, where Monthly Performance is 2.03%, Quarterly performance is 10.61%, 6 Months performance is -5.51% and yearly performance percentage is -3.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.76% and Monthly Volatility of 1.79%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -19.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Corporation as 1.61 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 1.56 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.65 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CINF to be -27.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.56%. For the next 5 years, Cincinnati Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of 3.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cincinnati Financial Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 198.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cincinnati Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.97%, where Monthly Performance is 3.81%, Quarterly performance is -19.03%, 6 Months performance is -38.28% and yearly performance percentage is -37.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.57% and Monthly Volatility of 4.28%.