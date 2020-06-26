Revenue Estimates Analysis of American Midstream Partners, LP(NYSE:AMID): Autohome Inc.(NYSE:ATHM)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Midstream Partners, LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) will report its next earnings on Jun 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Autohome Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.92/share and a High Estimate of $1.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Autohome Inc. as 318.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Autohome Inc. is 314.33 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 320.57 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 325.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATHM to be -5.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.29%. For the next 5 years, Autohome Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Autohome Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 577.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Autohome Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.37%, where Monthly Performance is -0.85%, Quarterly performance is 7.24%, 6 Months performance is -6.79% and yearly performance percentage is -10.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.48% and Monthly Volatility of 4.57%.