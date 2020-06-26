Price Target Analysis of Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc.(NYSE:UWN): Sea Limited(NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (SE) will report its next earnings on May 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sea Limited and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.71/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sea Limited as 1.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sea Limited is 916.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 613.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SE to be -54.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -64.71%. For the next 5 years, Sea Limited is expecting Growth of 40.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sea Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -88.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -38.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sea Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.03%, where Monthly Performance is 32.2%, Quarterly performance is 128.07%, 6 Months performance is 166.67% and yearly performance percentage is 208.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 159.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.98% and Monthly Volatility of 5.43%.