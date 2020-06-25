What are analysts Suggestions on Grifols, S.A.(NASDAQ:GRFS): Crescent Point Energy Corporation(NYSE:CPG)

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) will report its next earnings on Mar 26. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grifols, S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grifols, S.A. as 1.53 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grifols, S.A. is 1.53 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.42 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GRFS to be 12.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, Grifols, S.A. is expecting Growth of 11.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grifols, S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grifols, S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.55%, where Monthly Performance is -6.62%, Quarterly performance is 5.63%, 6 Months performance is -19.51% and yearly performance percentage is -6.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.32% and Monthly Volatility of 3.10%.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corporation as 705.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corporation is 689.18 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 721.43 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 589.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPG to be -180%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -140%. For the next 5 years, Crescent Point Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 88.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -733.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Crescent Point Energy Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 10 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Crescent Point Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 12.24%, Quarterly performance is 126.06%, 6 Months performance is -61.63% and yearly performance percentage is -49.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.37% and Monthly Volatility of 8.03%.