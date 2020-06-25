what are Analysts report about Cedar Fair, L.P.(NYSE:FUN): Akers Biosciences Inc(NASDAQ:AKER)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-3.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-2.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -126.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cedar Fair, L.P. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.76/share and a High Estimate of $-1.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. as 34.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cedar Fair, L.P. is 300 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 88.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 413.63 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FUN to be -285.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -83.53%. For the next 5 years, Cedar Fair, L.P. is expecting Growth of 100.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -256.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cedar Fair, L.P., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 45.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 136.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cedar Fair, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.66%, where Monthly Performance is -13.34%, Quarterly performance is 15.61%, 6 Months performance is -45.7% and yearly performance percentage is -35.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.41% and Monthly Volatility of 7.62%.

Akers Biosciences Inc (AKER) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-38.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $11.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-49.92/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -433.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Akers Biosciences Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Akers Biosciences Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -84.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -110%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -42.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Akers Biosciences Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.99%, where Monthly Performance is 1.14%, Quarterly performance is 48.74%, 6 Months performance is 12.34% and yearly performance percentage is -69.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.94% and Monthly Volatility of 7.25%.