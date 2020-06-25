Price Target Analysis of The Rubicon Project, Inc.(NYSE:RUBI): vTv Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:VTVT)

The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Rubicon Project, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Rubicon Project, Inc. as 37.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Rubicon Project, Inc. is 37.38 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 38.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 35.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RUBI to be -183.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -350%. For the next 5 years, The Rubicon Project, Inc. is expecting Growth of 150% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1400% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Rubicon Project, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 173.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Rubicon Project, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.85%, where Monthly Performance is 7.5%, Quarterly performance is 14.61%, 6 Months performance is -23.37% and yearly performance percentage is 4.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.85% and Monthly Volatility of 9.06%.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VTVT to be -11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expecting Growth of -87.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on vTv Therapeutics Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 381.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -192.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 49%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, vTv Therapeutics Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.96%, where Monthly Performance is -18.82%, Quarterly performance is 27.32%, 6 Months performance is 42.07% and yearly performance percentage is 72.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.24% and Monthly Volatility of 7.44%.