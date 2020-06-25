Price Target Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:OLLI): TrueCar, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRUE)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) will report its next earnings on May 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 48.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OLLI to be 34.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.63%. For the next 5 years, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 47.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.68%, where Monthly Performance is 10.22%, Quarterly performance is 135.04%, 6 Months performance is 45.74% and yearly performance percentage is 13.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.23% and Monthly Volatility of 4.06%.

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TrueCar, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TrueCar, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TrueCar, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.83%, where Monthly Performance is 1.9%, Quarterly performance is 8.72%, 6 Months performance is -43.7% and yearly performance percentage is -49.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.24% and Monthly Volatility of 7.75%.