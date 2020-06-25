Investors Catching Stocks MannKind Corporation(NASDAQ:MNKD): Carnival Corporation(NYSE:CCL)

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MannKind Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MannKind Corporation as 14.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MannKind Corporation is 11.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MNKD to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, MannKind Corporation is expecting Growth of 31.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MannKind Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -52.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 57.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MannKind Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 24.83%, Quarterly performance is 74.65%, 6 Months performance is 41.98% and yearly performance percentage is 66.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.48% and Monthly Volatility of 9.86%.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) will report its next earnings on Apr 07. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCL to be -166.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -346.77%. For the next 5 years, Carnival Corporation is expecting Growth of 70.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -232.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carnival Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 73.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carnival Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.19%, where Monthly Performance is -1.72%, Quarterly performance is 2.89%, 6 Months performance is -68.79% and yearly performance percentage is -64.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.58% and Monthly Volatility of 9.42%.