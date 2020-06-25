Analysts showing optimistic trends for WEX Inc.(NYSE:WEX): Rockwell Automation, Inc.(NYSE:ROK)

WEX Inc. (WEX) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WEX Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.02/share and a High Estimate of $1.84/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for WEX Inc. as 347.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for WEX Inc. is 288.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 387.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 441.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WEX to be -39%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.64%. For the next 5 years, WEX Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WEX Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 638.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 105.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WEX Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.7%, where Monthly Performance is 6.54%, Quarterly performance is 39.68%, 6 Months performance is -22.21% and yearly performance percentage is -19.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.68% and Monthly Volatility of 5.89%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rockwell Automation, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. as 1.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rockwell Automation, Inc. is 1.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.47 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.67 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ROK to be -55.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.4%. For the next 5 years, Rockwell Automation, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rockwell Automation, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 98.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rockwell Automation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.23%, where Monthly Performance is -5.03%, Quarterly performance is 32.65%, 6 Months performance is 0.36% and yearly performance percentage is 27.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.70% and Monthly Volatility of 2.75%.