Analysts showing optimistic trends for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CEMI): Paramount Group, Inc.(NYSE:PGRE)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. as 12.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. is 5.08 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CEMI to be -73.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -95.45%. For the next 5 years, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 48.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -64.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -30.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -66.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -30.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.51%, where Monthly Performance is -65.69%, Quarterly performance is -28.02%, 6 Months performance is -30.98% and yearly performance percentage is -40.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.43% and Monthly Volatility of 10.59%.

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Paramount Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PGRE to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4%. For the next 5 years, Paramount Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of -3.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Paramount Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Paramount Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.64%, where Monthly Performance is -5.41%, Quarterly performance is -4.58%, 6 Months performance is -44.24% and yearly performance percentage is -45.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.74% and Monthly Volatility of 5.63%.