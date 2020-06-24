What do Analysts Say about Team, Inc.(NYSE:TISI): Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.(NASDAQ:COLL)

Team, Inc. (TISI) will report its next earnings on Jun 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Team, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.8/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Team, Inc. as 220.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Team, Inc. is 195 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 291.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 337.95 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 415.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Team, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.71%, where Monthly Performance is -5.97%, Quarterly performance is -32.98%, 6 Months performance is -68.72% and yearly performance percentage is -65.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.23% and Monthly Volatility of 10.98%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -97.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. as 74.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is 70.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 78.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 75.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COLL to be 260%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 316.67%. For the next 5 years, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 61.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 335.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 461.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3%, where Monthly Performance is -19.27%, Quarterly performance is 11.67%, 6 Months performance is -7.62% and yearly performance percentage is 46.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.45% and Monthly Volatility of 6.30%.