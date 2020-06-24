What do Analysts Say about Dropbox, Inc.(NASDAQ:DBX): C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dropbox, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dropbox, Inc. as 465.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dropbox, Inc. is 464.41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 467.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 400.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DBX to be 70%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 46.15%. For the next 5 years, Dropbox, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dropbox, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dropbox, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.88%, where Monthly Performance is 9.16%, Quarterly performance is 25.8%, 6 Months performance is 32.42% and yearly performance percentage is -4.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. as 3.45 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is 2.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHRW to be -50.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.3%. For the next 5 years, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1%, where Monthly Performance is -0.7%, Quarterly performance is 21.65%, 6 Months performance is 0.66% and yearly performance percentage is -6.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.95% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.