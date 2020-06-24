What are analysts Suggestions on Sun Life Financial Inc.(NYSE:SLF): Adesto Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:IOTS)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sun Life Financial Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $0.92/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLF to be -15.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.23%. For the next 5 years, Sun Life Financial Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sun Life Financial Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 817.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sun Life Financial Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.39%, where Monthly Performance is 10.61%, Quarterly performance is 33.5%, 6 Months performance is -19.19% and yearly performance percentage is -9.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.67%.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Adesto Technologies Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Adesto Technologies Corporation as 31.09 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Adesto Technologies Corporation is 28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 34.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 28.11 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Adesto Technologies Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 581.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Adesto Technologies Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.5%, where Monthly Performance is 4.59%, Quarterly performance is 18.53%, 6 Months performance is 71.08% and yearly performance percentage is 63.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 47.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.45% and Monthly Volatility of 0.82%.