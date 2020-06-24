What are Analysts report about Core Laboratories N.V.(NYSE:CLB): ADT Inc.(NYSE:ADT)

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Core Laboratories N.V. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Core Laboratories N.V. as 119.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Core Laboratories N.V. is 112 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 126 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 173.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLB to be -78.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -78%. For the next 5 years, Core Laboratories N.V. is expecting Growth of -22.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -61.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Core Laboratories N.V., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -30.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Core Laboratories N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.03%, where Monthly Performance is 8.2%, Quarterly performance is 94.78%, 6 Months performance is -54.32% and yearly performance percentage is -59.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.68% and Monthly Volatility of 8.50%.

ADT Inc. (ADT) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ADT Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ADT Inc. as 1.25 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ADT Inc. is 1.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADT to be 1450%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 900%. For the next 5 years, ADT Inc. is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1244.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ADT Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ADT Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.08%, where Monthly Performance is 25.61%, Quarterly performance is 89.58%, 6 Months performance is 4.6% and yearly performance percentage is 45.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.69% and Monthly Volatility of 4.92%.