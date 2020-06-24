What are Analysts report about Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA(NYSE:BUD): Target Corporation(NYSE:TGT)

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -147.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA as 9.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is 8.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.88 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.96 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BUD to be -76.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -63.11%. For the next 5 years, Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is expecting Growth of 73.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.21%, where Monthly Performance is 27.38%, Quarterly performance is 18.6%, 6 Months performance is -36.46% and yearly performance percentage is -42.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.43% and Monthly Volatility of 3.27%.

Target Corporation (TGT) will report its next earnings on May 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Target Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.13/share and a High Estimate of $1.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Target Corporation as 19.66 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Target Corporation is 19.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.73 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.42 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGT to be -19.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.35%. For the next 5 years, Target Corporation is expecting Growth of 34.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Target Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Target Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.92%, where Monthly Performance is 3.41%, Quarterly performance is 20.82%, 6 Months performance is -5.92% and yearly performance percentage is 40.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.34% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.