Revenue Estimates Analysis of Vonage Holdings Corp.(NYSE:VG): Apogee Enterprises, Inc.(NASDAQ:APOG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vonage Holdings Corp. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. as 296.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. is 295.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 297.33 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 297.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VG to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 300%. For the next 5 years, Vonage Holdings Corp. is expecting Growth of -7.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vonage Holdings Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 60.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vonage Holdings Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.76%, where Monthly Performance is 4.69%, Quarterly performance is 51.7%, 6 Months performance is 31.42% and yearly performance percentage is -14.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.31% and Monthly Volatility of 4.79%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) will report its next earnings on Jun 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 45.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apogee Enterprises, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 354.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.2%, where Monthly Performance is 11.44%, Quarterly performance is 20.01%, 6 Months performance is -29.84% and yearly performance percentage is -41.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.42% and Monthly Volatility of 5.73%.