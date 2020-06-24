Revenue Estimates Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc.(NYSE:VZ): Aercap Holdings N.V.(NYSE:AER)

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.03/share and a High Estimate of $1.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. as 29.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. is 28.47 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 31.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 32.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VZ to be -6.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.4%. For the next 5 years, Verizon Communications Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Verizon Communications Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Verizon Communications Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.48%, where Monthly Performance is 1.55%, Quarterly performance is 9.9%, 6 Months performance is -11.49% and yearly performance percentage is -5.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.54% and Monthly Volatility of 1.83%.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aercap Holdings N.V. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $1.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aercap Holdings N.V. as 1.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aercap Holdings N.V. is 947.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AER to be -36.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.35%. For the next 5 years, Aercap Holdings N.V. is expecting Growth of -17.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aercap Holdings N.V., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aercap Holdings N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.05%, where Monthly Performance is 11.7%, Quarterly performance is 47.64%, 6 Months performance is -47.96% and yearly performance percentage is -36.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.38% and Monthly Volatility of 6.10%.