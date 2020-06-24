Revenue Estimates Analysis of Encompass Health Corporation(NYSE:EHC): Amyris, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMRS)

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Encompass Health Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Encompass Health Corporation as 1.1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Encompass Health Corporation is 992 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.22 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EHC to be -63%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.35%. For the next 5 years, Encompass Health Corporation is expecting Growth of 31.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Encompass Health Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 764.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Encompass Health Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.02%, where Monthly Performance is -13.67%, Quarterly performance is 15%, 6 Months performance is -9.07% and yearly performance percentage is 2.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.20% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -194.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amyris, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amyris, Inc. as 35.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amyris, Inc. is 35 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 36.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 62.69 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMRS to be 75%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 76.47%. For the next 5 years, Amyris, Inc. is expecting Growth of 82.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 72.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amyris, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amyris, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.53%, where Monthly Performance is 20.45%, Quarterly performance is 97.21%, 6 Months performance is 26.95% and yearly performance percentage is 19.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.56% and Monthly Volatility of 12.71%.