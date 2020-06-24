Revenue Estimates Analysis of Deutsche Bank AG(NYSE:DB): China Pharma Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CPHI)

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 178.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Deutsche Bank AG and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Deutsche Bank AG, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Deutsche Bank AG currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 30.46%, Quarterly performance is 45.14%, 6 Months performance is 22.91% and yearly performance percentage is 34.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.90% and Monthly Volatility of 3.47%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) will report its next earnings on Mar 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -65.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -113.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -149%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.89%, where Monthly Performance is 36.83%, Quarterly performance is -1.98%, 6 Months performance is 155.61% and yearly performance percentage is 116.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 165.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.63% and Monthly Volatility of 14.11%.