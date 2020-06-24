Price Target Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation(NASDAQ:JBLU): Deluxe Corporation(NYSE:DLX)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JetBlue Airways Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.52/share and a High Estimate of $-1.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JetBlue Airways Corporation as 190.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation is 84.24 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 274.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JBLU to be -421.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -274.58%. For the next 5 years, JetBlue Airways Corporation is expecting Growth of 124.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -299.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JetBlue Airways Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JetBlue Airways Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.58%, where Monthly Performance is 22.73%, Quarterly performance is 20.64%, 6 Months performance is -40.97% and yearly performance percentage is -38.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.31% and Monthly Volatility of 8.61%.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Deluxe Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.85/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 509.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Deluxe Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.06%, where Monthly Performance is -0.86%, Quarterly performance is -8.06%, 6 Months performance is -54.97% and yearly performance percentage is -42.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.38% and Monthly Volatility of 8.26%.