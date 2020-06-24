Investors Catching Stocks: Star Bulk Carriers Corp.(NASDAQ:SBLK): AbbVie Inc.(NYSE:ABBV)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) will report its next earnings on May 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -475%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBLK to be -27.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55.56%. For the next 5 years, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expecting Growth of 701.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -207.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 659.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.17%, where Monthly Performance is 40.47%, Quarterly performance is 36.97%, 6 Months performance is -37.23% and yearly performance percentage is -14.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.21% and Monthly Volatility of 7.99%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AbbVie Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.74/share and a High Estimate of $2.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AbbVie Inc. as 10.16 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AbbVie Inc. is 9.76 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.87 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.26 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ABBV to be 0.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.6%. For the next 5 years, AbbVie Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AbbVie Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -103.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AbbVie Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.3%, where Monthly Performance is 5.66%, Quarterly performance is 44.18%, 6 Months performance is 8.98% and yearly performance percentage is 24.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.88% and Monthly Volatility of 2.70%.