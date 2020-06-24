Earnings Analysis of Unum Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:UMRX): Arbor Realty Trust(NYSE:ABR)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) will report its next earnings on Mar 26. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UMRX to be 67.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 71.79%. For the next 5 years, Unum Therapeutics Inc. is expecting Growth of -11.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 49.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Unum Therapeutics Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 590.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -83.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -101.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Unum Therapeutics Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.55%, where Monthly Performance is -3.18%, Quarterly performance is 6.38%, 6 Months performance is -25.26% and yearly performance percentage is -79.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.13% and Monthly Volatility of 10.47%.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.49/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -980%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arbor Realty Trust and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arbor Realty Trust as 34.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arbor Realty Trust is 31.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 37.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ABR to be -15.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.22%. For the next 5 years, Arbor Realty Trust is expecting Growth of 1.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arbor Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.94%, where Monthly Performance is 26.36%, Quarterly performance is 133.49%, 6 Months performance is -31.76% and yearly performance percentage is -18.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.80% and Monthly Volatility of 6.05%.