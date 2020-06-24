Analysts showing optimistic trends for Stifel Financial Corporation(NYSE:SF): Federal Realty Investment Trust(NYSE:FRT)

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stifel Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.74/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stifel Financial Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 466.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stifel Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.19%, where Monthly Performance is 5.99%, Quarterly performance is 25.17%, 6 Months performance is -23.09% and yearly performance percentage is -14.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.14% and Monthly Volatility of 4.59%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Federal Realty Investment Trust and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust as 222.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 207.04 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 236 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 229.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRT to be -13.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.58%. For the next 5 years, Federal Realty Investment Trust is expecting Growth of 5.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 991.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.51%, where Monthly Performance is 8.19%, Quarterly performance is 11.62%, 6 Months performance is -33.25% and yearly performance percentage is -35.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.85% and Monthly Volatility of 4.76%.