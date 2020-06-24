Analysts showing optimistic trends for Sterling Bancorp(NYSE:STL): Planet Fitness, Inc.(NYSE:PLNT)

Sterling Bancorp (STL) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -104.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sterling Bancorp and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sterling Bancorp as 215.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sterling Bancorp is 210.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 225.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 235.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STL to be -54.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -34.62%. For the next 5 years, Sterling Bancorp is expecting Growth of 71.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sterling Bancorp, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sterling Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.29%, where Monthly Performance is 7.83%, Quarterly performance is 31.12%, 6 Months performance is -44.44% and yearly performance percentage is -41.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.94% and Monthly Volatility of 6.99%.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -52.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Planet Fitness, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLNT to be -140%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -41.67%. For the next 5 years, Planet Fitness, Inc. is expecting Growth of 180.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -60.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Planet Fitness, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 57.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Planet Fitness, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.29%, where Monthly Performance is 8.21%, Quarterly performance is 47.37%, 6 Months performance is -7.38% and yearly performance percentage is -8.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.84% and Monthly Volatility of 5.96%.