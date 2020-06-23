Worth Watching Stocks Two Harbors Investments Corp(NYSE:TWO): Lazard Ltd.(NYSE:LAZ)

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Two Harbors Investments Corp and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Two Harbors Investments Corp as 44.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Two Harbors Investments Corp is 18.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 64.57 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWO to be -71.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Two Harbors Investments Corp is expecting Growth of 11.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Two Harbors Investments Corp, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Two Harbors Investments Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.16%, where Monthly Performance is 8%, Quarterly performance is 18.75%, 6 Months performance is -65.75% and yearly performance percentage is -59.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.54% and Monthly Volatility of 8.59%.

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lazard Ltd. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lazard Ltd. as 480.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lazard Ltd. is 450 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 504.85 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 590.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LAZ to be -61.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -53.95%. For the next 5 years, Lazard Ltd. is expecting Growth of 101.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lazard Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 790.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 43.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lazard Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.74%, where Monthly Performance is 15.87%, Quarterly performance is 40.74%, 6 Months performance is -23.63% and yearly performance percentage is -16.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.14% and Monthly Volatility of 5.27%.