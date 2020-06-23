Worth Watching Stock: Trinity Industries, Inc.(NYSE:TRN): Zion Oil & Gas Inc(NASDAQ:ZN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trinity Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. as 459.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trinity Industries, Inc. is 412.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 524.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 736 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRN to be -72.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -89.74%. For the next 5 years, Trinity Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 87.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -69.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trinity Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trinity Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.09%, where Monthly Performance is 10.79%, Quarterly performance is 45.09%, 6 Months performance is -1.73% and yearly performance percentage is 9.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.33% and Monthly Volatility of 3.93%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zion Oil & Gas Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -33.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -47.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zion Oil & Gas Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.8%, where Monthly Performance is 16.65%, Quarterly performance is 85.65%, 6 Months performance is 72.57% and yearly performance percentage is -19.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 85.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.69% and Monthly Volatility of 9.55%.