Stock’s Earning Overview for Synchrony Financial(NYSE:SYF): Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AERI)

Synchrony Financial (SYF) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.55/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 550%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Synchrony Financial as 3.64 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Synchrony Financial is 3.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.9 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SYF to be -99%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55.74%. For the next 5 years, Synchrony Financial is expecting Growth of 125.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -67.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Synchrony Financial, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Synchrony Financial currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.46%, where Monthly Performance is 31.22%, Quarterly performance is 85.86%, 6 Months performance is -34.71% and yearly performance percentage is -30.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.82% and Monthly Volatility of 5.44%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.87/share and a High Estimate of $-0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 18.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 10 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AERI to be 5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.98%. For the next 5 years, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 955.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -50.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -121.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -52.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.44%, where Monthly Performance is -0.81%, Quarterly performance is 32%, 6 Months performance is -32.11% and yearly performance percentage is -48.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.74% and Monthly Volatility of 6.24%.