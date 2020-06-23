Revenue Estimates Analysis: RPM International Inc.(NYSE:RPM): NanoString Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:NSTG)

RPM International Inc. (RPM) will report its next earnings on Apr 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RPM International Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.8/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RPM International Inc. as 1.39 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RPM International Inc. is 1.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPM to be -12.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.37%. For the next 5 years, RPM International Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RPM International Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 725.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RPM International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.43%, where Monthly Performance is 8.77%, Quarterly performance is 61.87%, 6 Months performance is 1.46% and yearly performance percentage is 22.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.35% and Monthly Volatility of 2.78%.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -108%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NanoString Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.79/share and a High Estimate of $-0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NanoString Technologies, Inc. as 16.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NanoString Technologies, Inc. is 13.66 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSTG to be 1.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.88%. For the next 5 years, NanoString Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NanoString Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 452.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -57.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NanoString Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.12%, where Monthly Performance is 12.5%, Quarterly performance is 81.11%, 6 Months performance is 23.18% and yearly performance percentage is 26.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.39% and Monthly Volatility of 5.61%.