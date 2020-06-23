Revenue Estimates Analysis of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:LECO): Bridgepoint Education, Inc.(NYSE:BPI)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. as 543.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. is 518 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 578.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 777.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LECO to be -79.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.78%. For the next 5 years, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 383.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.4%, where Monthly Performance is 4.21%, Quarterly performance is 37.84%, 6 Months performance is -14.55% and yearly performance percentage is 3.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.78% and Monthly Volatility of 3.42%.