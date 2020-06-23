Price Target Analysis of WideOpenWest, Inc.(NYSE:WOW): Thomson Reuters Corp(NYSE:TRI)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WideOpenWest, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WOW to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.43%. For the next 5 years, WideOpenWest, Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WideOpenWest, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 339.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WideOpenWest, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.15%, where Monthly Performance is -0.32%, Quarterly performance is 95.86%, 6 Months performance is -5.82% and yearly performance percentage is -14.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.89% and Monthly Volatility of 5.84%.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thomson Reuters Corp and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp as 2.95 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Thomson Reuters Corp is 2.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRI to be 41.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25.93%. For the next 5 years, Thomson Reuters Corp is expecting Growth of 11.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thomson Reuters Corp, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 7 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 632.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 76.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thomson Reuters Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.37%, where Monthly Performance is 3.7%, Quarterly performance is 30.14%, 6 Months performance is -4.43% and yearly performance percentage is 4.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.78% and Monthly Volatility of 2.08%.