Price Target Analysis of Diamondrock Hospitality Company(NYSE:DRH): NuVasive, Inc.(NASDAQ:NUVA)

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -142.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diamondrock Hospitality Company and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diamondrock Hospitality Company as 37.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diamondrock Hospitality Company is 21.22 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 66.89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 254.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DRH to be -153.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -122.22%. For the next 5 years, Diamondrock Hospitality Company is expecting Growth of 541.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -108.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diamondrock Hospitality Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diamondrock Hospitality Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.73%, where Monthly Performance is -1.56%, Quarterly performance is 26.5%, 6 Months performance is -49.96% and yearly performance percentage is -44.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.69% and Monthly Volatility of 8.61%.

NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NuVasive, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.03/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. as 146.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NuVasive, Inc. is 104.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 188.45 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 292.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NUVA to be -188.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -62.71%. For the next 5 years, NuVasive, Inc. is expecting Growth of 228.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -70.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NuVasive, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 984.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 49.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NuVasive, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.09%, where Monthly Performance is -11.4%, Quarterly performance is 40.37%, 6 Months performance is -26.17% and yearly performance percentage is -1.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.53% and Monthly Volatility of 4.74%.