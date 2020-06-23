Price Target Analysis: Endeavour Silver Corporation(NYSE:EXK): DPW Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DPW)

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Endeavour Silver Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corporation as 40.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Endeavour Silver Corporation is 37.71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 42.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 28.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXK to be 57.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 140%. For the next 5 years, Endeavour Silver Corporation is expecting Growth of 116.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 81.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Endeavour Silver Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 57.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -31.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -36.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Endeavour Silver Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.56%, where Monthly Performance is -2.06%, Quarterly performance is 47.29%, 6 Months performance is -12.84% and yearly performance percentage is -7.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.32% and Monthly Volatility of 6.89%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DPW Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -66.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -203.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -156.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DPW Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -19.08%, where Monthly Performance is 132.08%, Quarterly performance is 287.34%, 6 Months performance is 143.56% and yearly performance percentage is -58.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 106.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.95% and Monthly Volatility of 19.14%.