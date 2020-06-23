Investors Catching Stocks Tilray, Inc.(NASDAQ:TLRY): The ExOne Company(NASDAQ:XONE)

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -284.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tilray, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tilray, Inc. as 55.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tilray, Inc. is 51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 41.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TLRY to be 15.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 54%. For the next 5 years, Tilray, Inc. is expecting Growth of 68.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tilray, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -40.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tilray, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.36%, where Monthly Performance is -12.85%, Quarterly performance is 118.44%, 6 Months performance is -51.42% and yearly performance percentage is -83.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.53% and Monthly Volatility of 9.74%.

The ExOne Company (XONE) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The ExOne Company and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The ExOne Company as 7.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The ExOne Company is 6.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15.28 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The ExOne Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 118.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -28.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The ExOne Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.77%, where Monthly Performance is 10.37%, Quarterly performance is 79.16%, 6 Months performance is 20% and yearly performance percentage is 17.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.58% and Monthly Volatility of 6.46%.