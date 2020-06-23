Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.(NYSE:VSH): General Mills, Inc.(NYSE:GIS)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. as 560.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is 556.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 562.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 685.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VSH to be -80.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.15%. For the next 5 years, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 63.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.82%, where Monthly Performance is -2.45%, Quarterly performance is 18.77%, 6 Months performance is -29.54% and yearly performance percentage is -5.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.78% and Monthly Volatility of 3.82%.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) will report its next earnings on Jul 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for General Mills, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.94/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for General Mills, Inc. as 4.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for General Mills, Inc. is 4.56 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.16 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GIS to be 25.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.33%. For the next 5 years, General Mills, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on General Mills, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, General Mills, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.07%, where Monthly Performance is 2.62%, Quarterly performance is 30.12%, 6 Months performance is 15.64% and yearly performance percentage is 14.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.57% and Monthly Volatility of 2.23%.