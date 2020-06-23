Analysts showing optimistic trends for Heico Corporation(NYSE:HEI): PDF Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PDFS)

Heico Corporation (HEI) will report its next earnings on May 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Heico Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HEI to be -42.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.48%. For the next 5 years, Heico Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Heico Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 840.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 49.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Heico Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.89%, where Monthly Performance is 14.94%, Quarterly performance is 60.79%, 6 Months performance is -7.44% and yearly performance percentage is -16.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.46% and Monthly Volatility of 3.97%.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PDF Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PDFS to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, PDF Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 210% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PDF Solutions, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 174.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PDF Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.34%, where Monthly Performance is 13.19%, Quarterly performance is 105.86%, 6 Months performance is 16.93% and yearly performance percentage is 48.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.76% and Monthly Volatility of 4.49%.