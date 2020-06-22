What do Analysts Say about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.(NASDAQ:BDSI): Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLCM)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. as 36.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is 33.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 39.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 24.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BDSI to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 123.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 385.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.01%, where Monthly Performance is -0.32%, Quarterly performance is 42.44%, 6 Months performance is -28.78% and yearly performance percentage is 3.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.04% and Monthly Volatility of 5.40%.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) will report its next earnings on Jun 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $3.82/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 139.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-3.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.79/share and a High Estimate of $-2.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 900 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.39 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 114.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -75.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -832%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.97%, where Monthly Performance is 34.69%, Quarterly performance is 133.77%, 6 Months performance is -6.72% and yearly performance percentage is -56.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.24% and Monthly Volatility of 11.26%.